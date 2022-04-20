U.S. Attorney: Mechanicsburg man threatened to kill both President Biden and former President Trump

Mohamed Farah, of Mechanicsburg, was indicted by a federal grand jury after he allegedly made the threats in January, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A federal grand jury indicted a Cumberland County man for threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Wednesday.

Mohamed Farah, 32, who is a citizen of Somalia currently living in Mechanicsburg, allegedly threatened to assassinate Biden, and further threatened to assassinate Trump should the former president run for re-election, according to Gurganus.

The alleged threats occurred in January, Gurganus said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each of the charged offenses is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.