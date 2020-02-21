'I Like Big Bucks' lottery ticket worth $451,928 sold at Carlisle store

The progressive top-prize winning ticket was sold at Smoker's Express

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $451,928 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s I Like Big Bucks game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Cumberland County on Thursday, the Lottery announced.

Smoker’s Express, 200 S. Spring Garden St., Carlisle, receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

I Like Big Bucks is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.