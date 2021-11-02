Former supervisor at Defense Logistic Agency in Mechanicsburg pleads guilty to assaulting female coworker in 2019

Jared B. Heisey, 30, of Etters, admitted to pushing the victim against a wall and making sexual advances toward her during work hours on August 9, 2019.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Defensive Logistics Agency supervisor at Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a subordinate employee in 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Jared B. Heisey, 30, of Etters, York County, admitted in court Monday to assaulting the female victim during work hours on August 9, 2019, Brandler said.

Heisey admitted he directed the victim to accompany him to conduct an inventory count in a remote building at the NSA and when they entered the building, Heisey pinned the victim up against the wall by grabbing her neck with his hand while making sexual comments about what he would like to do to her.

Heisey was subsequently terminated and is no longer employed by DLA, Brandler said.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all government employees,” Brandler said in a press release. “All employees are entitled to work in a safe and secure environment free of harassment, intimidation, and assaultive behavior.”

“Mr. Heisey committed a crime when he assaulted a subordinate employee aboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and for that he deserves to be held fully accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Wiest of the NCIS Northeast Field Office. “NCIS remains committed to investigating any and all allegations of criminal behavior that threaten Department of the Navy readiness and jeopardize the safety of military personnel aboard Department of the Navy installations.”

The case was investigated by NCIS.