Crosscutters get a new league deal with MLB, staying in Williamsport



But in an almost 11th-hour decision, Major League Baseball announced the Crosscutters will be staying in Williamsport under a newly formed League: called the MLB Draft League



"This is a new venture for Major League Baseball. They are heavily invested to want this to succeed and it's all part of their new branding of baseball overall,” said Sinicropi, the Vice President of Marketing and Relations for the Crosscutters.



Jason Fink, the president and CEO of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce says the decision to keep the Cutters in Billtown is essential to the community here, both to businesses in this area and to the people of Williamsport.



"Looking at it from the perspective of just not only the revenue aspect of it, the financial impact but also you know, it's form of entertainment that people enjoyed the experience,” said Fink.



The Crosscutters have been in Williamsport since 1926. People who live in Lycoming County say the team is not only a part of their history but a part of their community.

