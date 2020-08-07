Interstate 81, Interstate 78 WB in Lebanon County closed due to five separate crashes

PennDOT says that several trucks were badly damaged in the crash, and the roadway isn't expected to reopen until the overnight hours.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Interstate 81 in Lebanon County is closed in both directions due to five separate crashes, according to PennDOT.

Currently, Interstate 81 Northbound is closed from exits 80-85 due to debris and emergency responder vehicles, while the Southbound side of the roadway is closed from exits 80-90.

PennDOT says at milemarker 82 in the southbound lanes, there is a 200-meter quarantined area due to a hazmat issue. That crash reportedly involves between six or seven tractor trailers.

At milemarker 87 in the southbound lanes, there was another crash involving four or five tractor trailers.

PennDOT says at milemarker 88, a crash involving between five and 10 tractor trailers ended with one truck over the embankment. There is also reportedly a fiberglass material over the road.

Another crash at mile marker 88.5 involves four tractor trailers.

Finally, PennDOT says Interstate 78 Westbound is closed for a tractor trailer that hit the bridge over the Swatara Creek.

That trailer reportedly cracked in half.

Due to the nature of the crashes, several trucks were badly damaged, and PennDOT says they will need to be unloaded by hand.

Those trucks will also need to be towed, which is expected to take several hours.

There is no estimate for reopening time of the roadways, except possibly the overnight hours.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered at this time