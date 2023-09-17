Community mourns the loss of Jersey Shore football player

17-year-old Max Engle died one week after collapsing on the football field. Now, the community is rallying around the Engle family.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — On September 8th, 17-year-old Max Engle collapsed on the football field as his team, Jersey Shore, was playing Selinsgrove. He was taken from the field by ambulance. After a week-long battle, Max passed away on Friday. The coroner says his cause of death was a traumatic brain injury.

People in the community say they are heartbroken for a life taken too soon.

"We weren't at the game, but we were watching it on TV, and it's very sad. It's sad for the whole area," said Cindy Edwards.

Signs of support for Max still can be seen around Jersey Shore, including at the Shore Diner. Owner David Palski says the football team frequents his restaurant and knows that the players are struggling to cope with the loss of their teammate.

"We're encouraging them to keep Max and the positive things in their minds about Max. He might not be here with them anymore, but he can live with them and the decisions, thoughts, and through the football field as they move forward in life," Palski said.

The support for Max stretched outside of the Jersey Shore community over the past week, and people were hoping he would pull through.

Part of a statement from Max's family says, "Through his life, he has tried to bring people together. We feel he has been bringing people together during this time of uncertainty. We choose to believe he is proudly smiling at this unification of community."

"Wearing the orange. Everybody had orange on Thursday, and even other school districts all did it," Edwards added.

Jersey Shore was supposed to play Shikellamy on Friday night. The game was postponed until Monday.

People in the community expect a big turnout in support of the Engle family.

"I'm hoping we can all pull together tomorrow night and show Max how much we really care and how he pulled a community together," said Palski.

All money raised during the football game will be donated to the Engle family.