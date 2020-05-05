Coatesville woman facing charges after setting police vehicle on fire

Rodriguez allegedly lit a vehicle on fire while attempting to set a few others ablaze.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Coatesville woman is facing charges after setting a police vehicle on fire.

Adriene Rodriguez, 33, is facing arson, attempted arson and other related offenses after setting fire to one Coatesville police vehicle and attempting to set fire to multiple other police and employee vehicles.

On May 3 around 8:40 p.m., a Coatesville Police Officer observed a police vehicle on fire in the police department's parking lot.

After retrieving a fire extinguisher and putting out the fire, the officer noticed a trail of fluid on that vehicle toward three additional police vehicles and two personal cars of Coatesville Police Department employees, according to the criminal complaint.

The police vehicle that had been set on fire suffered damage.

An investigation revealed that Rodriguez had been stopped by police earlier that day, and it resulted in her car being towed.

She was arrested and arraigned on May 4.

Rodriguez's bail was set at $75,000 cash, and she was remanded to Chester County Prison.