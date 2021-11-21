First Presbyterian Church of York holds annual Community Thanksgiving Take Away Dinner

First Presbyterian Church of York held its annual Community Thanksgiving Take Away Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Hundreds lined up for the free hot meal, which included many Thanksgiving favorites: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail, a roll and pie.

Dozens of volunteers were on hand to cook, plate and deliver the food.

“The whole idea is just to share as much of God’s love as we can to everyone,” said Katie Berkebile, who has volunteered at the event for the last seven years. “Even if there wasn’t need we would still want to share G-d’s love and feed people.”

The event used to be held as a sit-down dinner, but has been served to-go since the COVID-19 pandemic began.