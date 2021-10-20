As children’s vaccine authorization approaches, officials prepare to get millions of vaccines into little arms

Millions of kids ages 5 to 11 are about to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The White House announced they have secured enough Pfizer vaccines for all 28 million children in American ages 5 to 11.

For their smaller bodies, the shots will come in a lower dose. They’ll also come with smaller needles.

Still, it’s not the kids—but their parents—who may fear getting them the shot, experts said.

“Vaccine hesitancy has become a really big obstacle to getting everybody vaccinated, adults and children,” said Dr. Kawsar Talaat, professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Public health officials have repeatedly stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“We’re preparing a national public education campaign that will meet parents where they are with the information about the vaccines,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Wednesday. “We will work with schools to send letters home to parents. We will convene doctors and health clinics and support them in delivering vaccinations as soon as they have conversations with families. We will provide faith leaders with materials and tool kits that they can distribute to their congregations. We will create forums for parents to ask questions to health experts. And with all of this, we will make sure that we are reaching parents in their language and through the people they trust."

The rollout plan for the children’s vaccine may also help combat vaccine hesitancy.

Instead of mass vaccination clinics, children will get their shots at more familiar locations like their school, local pharmacy or pediatrician.

“People trust their pediatricians and they go to them for guidance and support when their kids have problems,” Talaat said.

The FDA’s independent advisory committee is scheduled to discuss emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Oct. 26, and the CDC’s independent advisory committee will do the same on Nov. 2 and 3.

If both agencies approve the emergency authorization, children may be able to get a shot the first week of November, meaning they would be partially vaccinated by Thanksgiving.

Experts still advised caution for holiday travel plans.