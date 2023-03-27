Center of Traffic Safety and other local agencies teach seniors about distracted driving

Center of Traffic Safety and other local first responders held demonstrations about safe driving for seniors in York.

YORK, Pa. — The Residence at Fitz Farm, a new senior living community in York, wants to teach seniors in the community about distracted driving.

They invited the Center of Traffic Safety, Pennsylvania Yellow Dot, CarFit and the York County Sheriff’s Office on Monday to help demonstrate ways seniors and other members of the community can stay safe on the roads.

For Joey Eddins, the community relations director at The Residence at Fitz Farm, said Monday's event was personal.

Eddins was involved in a distracted driving accident back in 2016. She also worked as an EMT and saw the dangers distracted driving has on members of the senior community.

“As someone who previously spent 22 years as an EMT, and like anyone I’ve ever met in the field of EMS, you get into that field to try to save lives,” said Eddins. “Our hopes and our goal with this Senior Safety Event at The Residence at Fitz Farm is to help save lives and prevent accidents.”

The Senior Safety Event included: