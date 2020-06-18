CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan 'critical' after suffering heart attack

His wife, CBS 21 assistant news director Stacey Hanrahan, tweeted Thursday that her husband is 'fighting hard.'

HARRISBURG, Pa. — CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan is in "critical" condition after suffering a "massive heart attack" on Thursday, his wife Stacey said on Twitter.

Stacey Hanrahan, the assistant news director and weather team member at CBS 21, tweeted a photo of her husband shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, and added a second tweet Thursday afternoon asking for prayers for him, stating he had suffered a "massive heart attack" and was "critical."

"He's fighting hard," Stacey Hanrahan said of her husband. "Selfishly asking for all prayers you can spare."

A TV news veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Robb Hanrahan has been at CBS 21 since 2010. He is on the anchor desk for CBS 21's evening and late news broadcasts and serves as the station's primary political reporter.

He is the recipient of a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Spot News coverage in 2006 as well as an Emmy Award for Outstanding Newscast in 1997, 2010 and 2015, according to his bio on the CBS 21 website.

Robb Hanrahan has also won numerous Associated Press awards for excellence in news coverage.