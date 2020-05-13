Business owner receives warning letter from the state after opening despite Governor's orders

The owner of Shep's Barber Shop in Cumberland County received a warning from the Office of General Counsel

The owner of Shep's Barber Shop on Wertzville Road in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County has been sent a letter of warning by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Office of General Counsel.

Owner Brad Shepler posted the May 12th letter on Facebook. It reads in part "Be advised that if you continue operating in violation of the Governor's Order that could result in the filing of formal charges against you, which could result in the suspension or revocation of your license(s), up to a $10,000.00 civil penalty per violation, and the imposition of the costs of investigation."

Shepler wrote in response on Facebook, "So I just opened this from Carolyn A. DeLaurentis, Deputy Chief Council, Governor’s Office of General Council, threatening me with loss of my license and $10,000 fine plus costs of the investigation. The third paragraph is very revealing."

The post was followed by another facebook post by Shepler that read "I have a spot ready for a good barber that needs to make money to feed their family and pay their bills, just message me"

Previously, Shepler posted a video on May 11th of police knocking on his door.

Brad Shepler did not respond to requests from FOX43 for comment. But, his family told FOX43 off camera Shepler spent Wednesday meeting with State Senator Mike Regan, a Republican who represents Cumberland and York Counties.

Sen. Regan has scheduled a press conference for Thursday to discuss the issue.

The state released the following statement regarding Shep's Barber Shop:

"The Department of State can confirm that a letter was sent on May 12. Most professional licensees are acting responsibly by following the business closure orders. To date, no licenses have been revoked. However, a licensing board can immediately suspend a license temporarily if disciplinary action is pending. Licensees should be aware that continuing their practices or reopening businesses in violation of the business closure orders puts their licenses in jeopardy." - Laura Weis, Deputy Director, Office of Communications and Press, PA Department of State

Cumberland County is currently listed in the 'red phase' of reopening.