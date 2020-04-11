Conduct Board petitions for suspension of Perry County judge charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old boy

Michael Schechterly was charged last week by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He is accused of sexually abusing the boy in 2012.

NEWPORT, Pa. — The state Judicial Conduct Board on Tuesday filed a petition with the Court of Judicial Discipline seeking an order to suspend a Perry County magisterial district judge who was charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.

Michael E. Schechterly, 58, of Newport, is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and indecent assault. He is accused of sexually abusing the boy in 2012.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges against Schechterly last week.

Schechterly was elected to serve as a magisterial district judge in 2011, and had established an active role in his community, Shapiro said. However, concerns from community members regarding Schechterly’s contact with children triggered an investigation by the State Police.

Investigators who interviewed witnesses determined that Schecterly regularly brought children into his district court office and home, Shapiro said. Schecterly made contact with many children through a program in his church known as the “Royal Rangers” where he served as “Commander Mike.”

The investigation revealed that Schecterly allegedly sexually assaulted the victim his residence in 2012, Shapiro said.

On another occasion, a witness reported that Schecterly touched his own genitals in the presence of the child, according to Shapiro.