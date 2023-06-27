Black bear sightings on the rise across south-central Pennsylvania

As the summer months continue, the likelihood of encountering a black bear increases especially during peak breeding season.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Whether you're in Lancaster, Adams or York County, bear sightings are on the rise this summer. It’s important to know what to do if one trots its way into your neighborhood or development.

In Pennsylvania, the black bear is the most common species in the region. Most black bears are known to be docile and afraid of humans, though there have been cases where the animal may feel cornered and become aggressive.

However, according to Emily Carrollo, a wildlife biologist from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the likelihood of an attack is low.

“We can [definitively] say they actively try to avoid any human structures, whether they be roads, houses, etc. On a regular basis,” Carrollo told FOX43.

Bear sightings are more common during the summer, but there are a few reasons for that. One reason is due to excessive land development, which can drive wildlife from their homes into more suburban areas.

“June and July are peak breeding season, basically what that means is that both males and females are also on the move within their home ranges for the most part, looking for possible partners to breed with,” Carrollo added.

A bear was treed in Gettysburg over the weekend and was relocated after being tranquilized by officials. Another bear has been spotted several times in Lancaster County, and on Tuesday, another bear was spotted by employees at HMTX Industries in York County.

“As I stood up, I saw this black anomaly and thought, 'Wow, that's a pretty big dog.' I double-took and I’m like 'That's not a dog that's a black bear,’” recalled Eric Myers, an employee at HMTX Industries.

The bear was last seen by Myers fleeing by I-83, presumably crossing the underpass, and disappearing in the wooded area. It is unknown if this was the same bear captured on video in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

When speaking with FOX43, Carrollo offered a few ways people can stay safe if a bear wanders into a neighborhood or development.

“Things like electric fences, or using motion-sensor lights, maybe motion-sensor alarms, there's a whole bunch of stuff out there that helps prevent human-bear-contact with items that are a little less mobile."

Neighbors are also encouraged to store or dispose of any food or food-scent products that could attract a bear to a porch or driveway. This can include spoiled food or even soiled diapers. Bears are likely to be attracted to any area with a strong scent.

Additional tips and tricks to stay safe and get 'bear-wise' can be accessed by visiting bearwise.org.