New ad on digital billboard in Harrisburg asks for President Trump to pardon Joe Exotic

The ad on the digital billboard reads, "Trump, Please Pardon Joe Exotic!"

A new ad on a digital billboard in Harrisburg is catching the eye of many that drive by.

Located at the intersection of Paxton Street and South Cameron Street, the ad on the digital billboard reads, "Trump, Please Pardon Joe Exotic!"

Of course, the ad is referring to President Trump and his ability to issue a pardon.

Joe Exotic is the star of Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" series.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, reportedly submitted an application for a pardon in September along with a handwritten letter where he calls the president his hero and insists he did not get a fair trial.

Maldonado-Passage, a former Oklahoma zookeeper, is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence after he was found guilty for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Florida wildlife sanctuary owner Carole Baskin, and for killing tigers in his animal park.

An official Instagram account for Joe Exotic in September asked for letters to be sent to the acting pardon attorney to show support. It said an official pardon request would be made in less than 48 hours.

During an April press conference, Trump said he'd "take a look" when asked if he would consider pardoning Maldonado-Passage. That same week, Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., joked he would lobby for a pardon for Joe Exotic on SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton and Sam Roberts" radio show.

A change.org petition was launched since the docuseries debuted to get President Trump to pardon Joe Exotic. It currently has more than 59,000 signatures.

In June, a federal judge awarded Carole Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run that used to be run by Maldonado-Passage.