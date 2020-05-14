Barbershop remains open as state threatens punishment against owner

The owner of 'Shep's Barber Shop' stood inside his business cutting hair Thursday as several Republican leaders stood outside in support

The owner of Shep's Barber Shop on Wertzville Road in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County stood inside his business working Thursday, as a group of Republican lawmakers and a crowd of supporters stood in his parking lot.

Brad Shepler received a letter of warning by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Office of General Counsel that threatened penalties against him for violating the Governor's orders. Owner Brad Shepler posted the May 12th letter from the state on Facebook. It reads in part "Be advised that if you continue operating in violation of the Governor's Order that could result in the filing of formal charges against you, which could result in the suspension or revocation of your license(s), up to a $10,000.00 civil penalty per violation, and the imposition of the costs of investigation."

"No matter what you believe, no matter what you look like, no matter who you vote for you need to realize we're all losing our rights as American citizens and we should all be afraid of that," said Shepler.

Republican PA Sen. Mike Regan said, "I plan to stand on the stoop of every business in York and Cumberland County who receives one of these" as he held up the letter sent to Shepler from the state.

Shepler said, "people have the right to live their lives the way they see fit."

"I don't want anyone to take a risk that they're not comfortable with," Shepler said. "I know what level of risk I'm willing to take and if you're not comfortable with that I'm fine with that."

Shepler said he only cuts hair for people who voluntarily come into his shop and that all of his customers exercise their freedom to choose. Shepler also has a sign outside his door that warns customers he does not plan to wear a mask.

Cumberland County is currently in the state's 'red phase' of reopening.

PA Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine would not comment specifically on Shep's Barber Shop, but she did discuss the possible health implications of places like salons and barbershops opening while counties are in the red and yellow phases of reopening.

"It is impossible to practice social distancing if the very important act of performing the service is going to involve hands-on activity such as cutting and styling hair," said Dr. Rachel Levine.

The Governor warned businesses Monday that they could also face a loss of insurance if they opened against state orders.

The owner of Oasis Salon in Cumberland County was in the crowd on Thursday and asked Republican lawmakers about protections for businesses that do open in defiance of the Governor's orders.

Republican Rep. Dawn Keefer told her "so we take risks every day as business owners, right? So, you're going to have to take some risk."

Rep. Keefer told the business owner, "Representative Rothman and I have co-prime sponsored legislation that says any punitive action taken against a license held in the commonwealth during this emergency declaration will be waived. So, we'll be working on that and we have it in a couple different forms and working with the Senate to put it in that chamber as well."