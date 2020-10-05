Balloon sculpture honors local mothers

The sculpture is part of a nationwide movement to spread joy and smiles around neighborhoods.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Balloon Boutique partnered with LCBC church in York County to honor mothers in our area with a balloon sculpture.

Organizers installed the sculpture outside the church in Springettsbury, Township.

"We have a history around, York campus of honoring our moms on Mother's Day and this year since we're gonna be meeting online instead of in our building," said Jean Sowers, guest experience coordinator at Lives Changed By Christ, "we wanted to celebrate moms, not just of our church, but also the community."

It's part of a global campaign called "One Million Bubbles of Love."

Organizers say the pandemic did not stop them from showing love and appreciation to moms everywhere.

"So actually they reached out because they wanted to do something to honor the moms here in York," said Karen Sawyer, The Balloon Boutique owner, "and I just thought this would be the perfect project for me to align with them."