Lancaster bakers sell out of baked goods, money to go to domestic violence victims

More than a dozen bakers raise money to benefit the Domestic Violence services at Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County.

LANCASTER, Pa. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a Lancaster County group did its part to help victims in the area.

Kristen Richards of Front Porch Baking Co. joined forces with local bakers to host a bake sale at Musser Park on Sunday.

Every treat sold out in just 45 minutes, according to organizers.

Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the Domestic Violence Services fund at the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County.

"The money will go towards our general fund for our general services," said CAP of Lancaster County director, Christine Gilfillan, "for safe house or shelter services, 24-hour hotline, counseling, legal services, transitional housing. We offer a lot of services for survivors of domestic violence in the community."

Bakers raised more than $2,600.