About 800 BAE Systems workers say they will go on strike

According to The United Steelworkers (USW), about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice that they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike on Aug. 31 at 11:00 a.m.

YORK, Pa. — About 800 workers at BAE Systems in York say they're going on strike.

According to The United Steelworkers (USW), about 800 members of Local 7687 gave notice that they'll begin an unfair labor practice strike at the BAE Systems' facility in West Manchester Township at 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 31.

"BAE has reaped the benefits of having a world-class, dedicated union workforce," USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall said via a press release. "There's no reason except greed for the company insisting that loyal, experienced workers accept less than what they have earned and deserve."

Hall said that members of USW Local 7687 have been flexible with BAE management, including working through the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, workers have functioned under the terms of an expired contract since October 2021.

FOX43 has reached out to BAE Systems for comment.