UPDATE: Three children, seven adults died in Luzerne County fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. — State police have confirmed that ten people died when fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County early Friday.
Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Investigators said seven adults and three children died.
Their ages range from 5 to 79.
- Dale Baker, 19
- Star Baker, 22
- David Daubert Sr., 79
- Brian Daubert, 42
- Shannon Daubert, 45
- Laura Daubert, 47
- Marian Slusser, 54
- a boy, age 5
- a boy, age 6
- a girl, age 7
Three adults made it out of the fire safely.
“It’s a complex criminal investigation with multiple fatalities," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Derek Felsman said.
Newswatch 16 talked to a neighbor who lives across the street who said he woke up around 3 a.m. to a loud popping noise he thought was a gunshot.
"I woke up this morning, and I was downstairs watching TV, and I heard a pop. I looked outside and on the front porch. It just started, and it was already almost fully involved," said Mike Swank, a neighbor.
Neighbors tell us several people were inside at the time of the fire.
"There was a gentleman out here running around the street. He was yelling- really upset, saying not everyone made it out. Animals. I mean, there was a lot of people living in there," added Swank.
"This is an extensive tragedy for the family, our community here in Nescopeck, and for all of the first responders at the scene," said Lt. Felsman.
"Firefighters have provided meals to the families and things like that so we could not (be more thankful for) the communities that we live in," said Heidi Knorr, secretary of the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company.
The American Red Cross is providing help to residents and first responders.
There's no word on what caused Friday morning's deadly fire in Luzerne County.
