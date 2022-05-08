UPDATE: Three children, seven adults died in Luzerne County fire

Investigators confirmed that ten people died after a fire early Friday morning in Nescopeck.

Example video title will go here for this video

NESCOPECK, Pa. — State police have confirmed that ten people died when fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County early Friday.

Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said seven adults and three children died.

Their ages range from 5 to 79.

Dale Baker, 19

Star Baker, 22

David Daubert Sr., 79

Brian Daubert, 42

Shannon Daubert, 45

Laura Daubert, 47

Marian Slusser, 54

a boy, age 5

a boy, age 6

a girl, age 7

Three adults made it out of the fire safely.

Pennsylvania State Police have officially confirmed 10 people have died in an early morning fire here on First Street in Nescopeck, Luzerne County. Ages of the victims range from 5 to 79. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Bbq2RHu97U — Emily Kress (@emilykress_news) August 5, 2022

“It’s a complex criminal investigation with multiple fatalities," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Derek Felsman said.

Newswatch 16 talked to a neighbor who lives across the street who said he woke up around 3 a.m. to a loud popping noise he thought was a gunshot.

"I woke up this morning, and I was downstairs watching TV, and I heard a pop. I looked outside and on the front porch. It just started, and it was already almost fully involved," said Mike Swank, a neighbor.

Neighbors tell us several people were inside at the time of the fire.

"There was a gentleman out here running around the street. He was yelling- really upset, saying not everyone made it out. Animals. I mean, there was a lot of people living in there," added Swank.

"This is an extensive tragedy for the family, our community here in Nescopeck, and for all of the first responders at the scene," said Lt. Felsman.

"Firefighters have provided meals to the families and things like that so we could not (be more thankful for) the communities that we live in," said Heidi Knorr, secretary of the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company.

The American Red Cross is providing help to residents and first responders.

There's no word on what caused Friday morning's deadly fire in Luzerne County.

Awful scene this morning. Family members say 10 people are unaccounted for, some children, after an overnight fire in Nescopeck. 3 people made it out safely. Waiting for details from the Luzerne County Coroner. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/QJCztZNaTG — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) August 5, 2022

Fire officials confirm this fire is deadly. They found 1 victim so far. We are waiting for the Luzerne County Coroner to arrive. Neighbors tell us several people were inside at the time of the fire. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6hMLHoaG30 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) August 5, 2022

This is what’s left of a home on the 700 block of 1st St. in Nescopeck after a fire broke out overnight. One neighbor describes hearing a popping noise, he thought was a gunshot. Walked outside to see the house engulfed in flames. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/IdYK7hsOjd — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) August 5, 2022