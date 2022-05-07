Arbor Day Foundation recognizes Ephrata as 'Tree City USA'

The Lancaster County borough received the recognition in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management, the Arbor Day Foundation said.

A Lancaster County borough has been named Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, honoring its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Ephrata achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, the Arbor Day Foundation said in a press release.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.

"Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Ephrata ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for."

Planting trees in an urban space comes with a myriad of benefits past the recognition of this program. Urban tree plantings help reduce energy consumption by up to 25%, which will reduce general energy costs and help with the overall cooling of the city as well, the Arbor Day Foundation said.

In addition, members of the community benefit from properly placed trees as they increase property values from 7-20%.

Trees also positively affect the local ecosystem by helping to clean water and create animal habitats to encourage biodiversity.