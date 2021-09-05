Annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy returns to Lancaster County

The yearly tradition raises money for the local chapter of Make-a-Wish, to help children with critical illnesses

MANHEIM, Pa. — A little bit of unpredictable weather couldn't stop 100 big rigs from making their way out of Manheim PA Auto Auction for the 32nd annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy.

The world famous event raises money for Make-a-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. Organizers say funds raised from the annual event typical help grant over 75% of wishes in the South Central Pennsylvania area.

In order to continue to ensure the health and safety of all children part of the Make-a-Wish program, this was the second year they did not participate in person in the convoy because of the pandemic.

Dennis Heron, CEO & President of the Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley chapter of for 25 years, participated in his final convoy during 2021.

"I couldn't get over the spirit that envelops the whole campus. Just kind people wanting to do a good thing on a cherished day, Mother's Day, people coming out in full force in a celebration in support of kids that are critically sick and kids that really have been denied the opportunity to simply be a kid." Heron said.

You can still help contribute to funds for the 2021 convoy event.

Organizers hope to raise $300,000.