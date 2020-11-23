Volunteers get York ready for the holidays

Record number of volunteers show up for York's annual Hanging of the Greens.

YORK, Pa. — Downtown Inc. and the York County Economic Alliance kicked off the holiday season with York's annual tradition, Hanging of the Greens.

More than 50 volunteers showed up on Sunday to wrap the city in festive decorations.

Fresh pine roping and red bows now hang from the lampposts.

Elaine Bonneau, director of Downtown Inc., said having the city decorated with greenery shows pride in the community.

"We want people to focus on what's important this holiday season," said Bonneau, "We know this holiday looks different, but we still want them to be able to make memories with their family and friends. So, this is just one of the small ways we can do that and keep the tradition going."

The city will light up the Christmas tree on Saturday, November 28, at 6 p.m.