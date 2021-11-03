City of York gathering input from citizens on where funds from the American Rescue Plan should go

Funds from the act will be used to "financially stabilize" York's economy, and the city wants to hear from its citizens about what that money should go towards.

The City of York is seeking input from citizens on where funds from the American Rescue Plan should go, according to a press release.

On March 11, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health and economic impacts. The act allocated $350 billion in COVID-19 state and local fiscal recovery funds. The City of York has been given $35.3 million that can be used to cover any costs incurred by the city as a result of the pandemic from March 3, 2021 to December 31, 2024. These funds must obligated by December 31, 2024 and expended by December 31, 2026.

These funds will be used to "financially stabilize" York's economy in the wake of the pandemic, and the city wants to hear from its citizens about what that money should go towards.

“Keep in mind that $35.3 million needs to make lasting change in York City," Mayor Michael Helfrich said. "The list of potential priorities that are included in the survey were issued to us by the federal government, but we cannot afford to do everything that has been determined an acceptable expense. We must make choices. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to improve our community. We must support long-term impacts."