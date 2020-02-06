American Heart Association's York Heart Ball goes virtual

COVID-19 forced the annual event online but didn't stop donations

YORK, Pa. — Dozens of people gathered around their computers this weekend for the first ever virtual York Heart Ball, an event aimed at raising awareness and funds for the American Heart Association.

Every year the Heart Ball raises necessary funds to help the American Heart Association's mission to build healthier lives- and this year, even with COVID-19, was no different.

The event was held at the Outdoor Country Club the past several years, but had to go online this year due to social distance guidelines. The first ever virtual heart ball, though, went off without a hitch. FOX43's Amy Lutz was once again the emcee this year for the event, which was dubbed "A night with the stars: at home!"

What a night too. The American Heart Association raised just shy of 26-thousand dollars during the 1 hour event, for a grand fundraising total of 200-thousand dollars for the Ball this year.

Donations fund lifesaving research, advocate for better health, improve patient care and reach at-risk populations. Organizers say together, we are a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

If you're interested in donating to the cause, you can visit their website here.