'Privilege and Poverty': Gettysburg student's drawing honored with national award

The piece, drawn by junior Malina Reber, is entitled "Privilege and Poverty." It took her two months to complete.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg Area High School student's drawing has been accepted into the 2022 National Art Honor Society/National Junior Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition.

Junior Malina Reber drew the piece, titled "Privilege and Poverty." It is one of 200 submissions selected for inclusion in the exhibition, a Gettysburg Area School District spokesperson said.

There were a record 1,665 pieces submitted for consideration, the school district added.

Reber is the only Gettysburg student represented in the show. She spent around two months completing the intricately drawn piece, which also won an Honorable Mention at the Wilson College High School Art Show in November 2021.

“When brainstorming 'Privilege and Poverty', I wanted to contrast qualities of life in different socioeconomic classes," Reber said. "My goal was to maintain good composition and tell a story while developing a chaotic scene that one's eyes could get lost in.

"In my investigation, I looked into the symbolism of color as well as objects one could find in an ant colony. I practiced my development of reflective and glowing surfaces as well as gritty textures and values for the dirty ants in monochrome.