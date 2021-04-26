Prosecutors charge 41-year-old Carlisle man with 2016 murder of Fred Ramos outside Adams County lumber yard

A Pennsylvania grand jury determined Carl Lybrand should be charged with homicide and aggravated assault in connection to Ramos' death, prosecutors say.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett announced Monday that a 41-year-old Carlisle man is facing homicide charges in the 2016 death of Fred Ramos.

Carl Lybrand, 41, is also charged with aggravated assault in connection to Ramos' death, Shapiro and Sinnett said.

Investigators determined that Lybrand attacked and killed Ramos while he was parked in his car outside O'Malley Lumber in Tyrone Township, Adams County at about 8 p.m. on the night of May 12, 2016.

Prosecutors say the homicide was the result of a love triangle between Lybrand, Ramos, and a female coworker at O'Malley Lumber.

The charges are the result of a five-year investigation into Ramos' death by Pennsylvania State Police, the prosecutors said in a press release.

Ramos allegedly told multiple coworkers that Lybrand had threatened him prior to his death, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police investigators. Another coworker later told investigators that he had overheard Lybrand admitting that he had attacked Ramos to the female coworker both men were allegedly romantically involved with.

But initial investigators were unable to make an arrest in the case due to a lack of cooperative witnesses and forensic evidence, Sinnett said.

Due to these limitations, Sinnett added, investigators employed the use of "additional nonconventional methods," though he did not specify what those methods entailed in the press release.

The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General provided the assistance of the 45th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury to hear the facts of the case, and that Grand Jury determined that Lybrand should be arrested and charged, according to Sinnett.

"Quite simply, it is very possible that charges in this case may not have been filed if it were not for the assistance and cooperation of the Attorney General's office," Sinnett said. "It is great to see law enforcement agencies working in such a collaborative manner in the interests of justice and in an effort to hold those accountable who commit violent crimes such as this.