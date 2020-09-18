A night at the drive-ins: a socially distanced way to enjoy Lancaster County high school football

As organizations conform to COVID-19 guidelines, Penn Cinema Drive-In is streaming the Manheim Township vs. La Salle College High school Friday night football game

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Penn Cinema in Lititz is streaming the Manheim Township vs. La Salle College High School football game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

Organizers said the event is walk-up only, no vehicles allowed in the drive-in area.

People are to park in the upper lot or rear lot. One ticket per person will be checked at the gate. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Attendance will be capped at 250 guests. Face masks are strongly encouraged.

