A new online training service is giving Pennsylvanians what they need to find a job after COVID-19

The program "SkillUp PA" will launch Aug. 14.

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is launching a new program to help train job seekers statewide, starting on Aug. 14.

The free online job training program called "SkillUp PA" is meant to help Pennsylvania Job Seekers gain the new skills they need to join the workforce or advance their career, according to a press release.

Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland said people who haven’t been part of the workforce for the last 18 months may be in for a surprise while looking for a job.

“The labor market landscape has changed over the last 18 months, so for folks who have maybe been out of the market for a while you gotta understand the impact of AI and technology in the last 18 months,” said Ireland. “Everyone needs digital literacy, everyone needs IT skills.”

Some the the job training topics expected to included in the service are accounting/finance, clerical, customer service, human resources, information technology, marketing, Microsoft Office, project management, communication, time management and professionalism.

SkillUp PA is part of the PA CareerLink service that launched in 2012. The program already offered job search and training assistance, referrals and other services.

The Department of Labor and Industry is using federal funding under the Wagner-Peyser program for the online tool. The program is expected to cost $2.64 million ($880,000 annually) over the next three years.