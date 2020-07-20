Extra $600 of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation to end this week

FPUC payments from the CARES Act will end July 25th.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is reminding people collecting unemployment benefits, they will soon start to be paid less money.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is set to end this week. FPUC was part of the CARES Act and gave people collecting UC benefits an extra $600/week.

Congress is expected to work on the next economic stimulus package this week, but it's still unclear if any additional benefits will be extended to those collecting UC benefits.