51st annual Pennsylvania Greek Fest kicks off this weekend

The Pennsylvania Greek Fest kicks off on Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg.

The Pennsylvania Greek Fest kicks off on Friday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Wormleysburg.

This three-day festival will run from May 19 through May 21, and will feature "mouthwatering, homemade Greek cuisine and succulent, homemade pastries, tours of the ornate Cathedral, traditional Greek dancing, arts, crafts, groceries and much more," said organizers.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend, just like in years past.

Some of the mouth-watering Greek cuisine include roasted lamb shank, comfort foods of moussaka and pastitsio and "mezedes" or appetizers of spanakopita, tiropita, stuffed grape leaves, juicy meatballs and fresh Greek salads.

Outside, guests can find the gyro and souvlaki stand and the Saganaki stand featuring Kefalograviera, a hard, sharp Greek cheese sautéed and flambéed in brandy.