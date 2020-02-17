Race cars deliver plenty of action at the 2020 Motorama in Harrisburg

Exhibitors showcased more than 800 race cars at the PA Farm Show Complex on Sunday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The nation's largest all indoor racing show featured great action at the PA Farm Show Complex.

More than 2,000 racers take to Harrisburg each year to participate in the event.

2020 Motorama featured hundreds of cars, big and small.

Brad Hostetter, the owner of Motorama, said there is always something for fanatics, young and old.

"It's something really for the whole family, we advertise it as a family event. Each part appeals to a different person, but you can see it all under one roof. That's what makes it different," said Hostetter.

The Motorama show also raises money for local charities.