Train station restoration project completed

NICHOLSON, Pa. — A project to restore an old train station in Wyoming County is finally complete.
The grand opening of the Nicholson Tourism Center took place at the DL&W Railroad Station.
The Nicholson Heritage Association has been working to restore the station since 2012.
Members of the heritage association say the station is important to the area's history.
"As a little girl, I remember freight cars coming into here with automobiles for Sherwood's garage and feed for the feed mills, and it was a huge asset to the town because it brought so much stuff in. Before that, they did do some passenger work through here. So it's been a very important part in Nicholson's history through the years," said Marion Sweet, Chairman of the Nicholson Heritage Association.
Photographs and other artifacts will be on display inside the station.
