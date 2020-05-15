WellSpan Health offers new online pharmacy for women to get birth control

The site allows women to go online to order their birth control, choosing their preferred method, and having the prescription delivered straight to their door.

WellSpan Health on Friday announced it is offering Madeline, a new, online pharmacy for women to receive birth control.

The stand-alone website, powered by WellSpan Health, its clinicians and WellSpan Pharmacy, allows women to go online at any time to order their birth control, choosing their preferred method and having the prescription delivered straight to their door, the healthcare company said.

WellSpan Health clinicians oversee the process, ensuring the patient receives safe, effective contraception.

Currently, WellSpan said, it is the only southcentral Pennsylvania health system to offer this kind of service.

“Patients want and deserve safe, simple, convenient and cost-effective care,” said Megan Lecas, service line vice president, in a press release. “Madeline is a consumer-friendly way to deliver birth control to women.”

No doctor’s appointment is necessary to receive contraceptives, but patients may consult with a clinician online, if they have questions or concerns, WellSpan said.

Patients get started by logging onto MadelineRx.com. They then select the birth control method they desire (pill, patch or ring) and complete an online questionnaire. A WellSpan health care provider reviews the questionnaire to ensure the selected birth control will be safe and effective for the patient.

A WellSpan pharmacy then fills the prescription, which is free with most insurances, or as little as $20 per pack without insurance, then ships a three-month supply to the patient’s door.

Prescriptions also can be picked up at more than a half-dozen WellSpan Pharmacy locations in Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

Patients also can connect with a WellSpan provider via Madeline for follow-up care.