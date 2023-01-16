WellSpan Health takes steps to address increased needs in mental health services

National data shows one in five adults experience a mental health disorder, but less than half receive treatment.

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health says it has seen a 30% increase in behavioral health patients in 2022 compared to 2021.

"We’re seeing more folks coming into our emergency department [including] children, adolescents and adults. We’ve also had a significant increase in folks coming into our outpatient clinics seeking therapy, medication management and care," said Dr. Kenneth Rogers with WellSpan Health.

Officials with the healthcare network attribute this increase in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Initially, there was a lot of stress in terms of people not being able to go to work, kids not being able to go to school, we also saw a number of increase[d] stressors, [such as] folks experiencing losses, especially with the deaths that occurred during COVID," said Dr. Rogers.

According to WellSpan, more than $30 million will be invested through 2023 into 2024 at two of their Central Pa. campuses in order to address the increasing need.

“[We plan] to expand the WellSpan Philhaven campus to house additional adult beds, one is to also expand the WellSpan York behavioral unit to serve additional adults [as well]," said Shannon Terrell-Gordon with WellSpan Health.

This includes hiring more than 200 mental health professionals.

“Everything from psychiatry, advance practice nurses, RNS, LPNS," said Terrell- Gordon.