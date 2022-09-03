Virtual addiction and mental health care now available in Pa. with the expansion of substance use disorder treatment provider

Tara E. Bruno, MA, CAADC, behavioral health site lead at Workit Health Pennsylvania, joined FOX43 on March 9 to discuss to kinds of care patients can now receive.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Workit Health, the nation’s leading virtual substance use disorder treatment provider, has announced its expansion into Pennsylvania with a Harrisburg-area outpatient clinic located at 7208 Redtop Road in Hummelstown.

Tara E. Bruno, MA, CAADC, behavioral health site lead at Workit Health Pennsylvania, joined FOX43 on March 9 to discuss to kinds of care patients can now receive.

"The clinic now offers 100% virtual services to the entire state for substance use, mental health, and other common co-occurring conditions like hepatitis C," the press release about the expansion reads. "Pennsylvanians can connect with licensed clinicians and counselors via live chat and video through the Workit Health app and receive medication e-prescribed to their local pharmacy."

Workit Health claims to prioritize "evidence-based practices" that are proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms, provide necessary emotional support, and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse or overdose, as well.

Robin McIntosh and Lisa McLaughlin founded Workit Health in 2015 after experiencing firsthand how the recovery industry needed to change, as they are in recovery themselves.

“Recovery looks different for everyone,” McIntosh, Workit’s co-CEO said in a statement. “By personalizing addiction treatment through telemedicine, we’re able to open our services to all who need help, no matter where they fall on the addiction spectrum.”