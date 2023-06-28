Self Care Sunday with HYPE! Studio in York County

Need a workout class fully devoted to you? One studio in York County has an aerial class committed to self-care and female empowerment!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — HYPE! Studio embodies the mantra of being your personal hype woman in both life and fitness.

Using safe and secure hammocks, participants move with the help of it to achieve a deeper stretch and fully release any tension within the body.

“This class is serving whatever you need it to. It’s stretch, it is yoga, it is mindfulness, it’s meditation and it is exactly what you need it to be,” said Ariel Taylor, Owner/Founder of HYPE! Studio.

Their Self Care Sunday, low impact, aerial class is designed to inspire clients and owner, Ariel Taylor, has created this space in particular to focus on empowering women.

“This is really truly just to be a safe space for women to completely embrace themselves, and I think in society it's hard to embrace ourselves in every way that we want to,” Taylor said.

This benefit, alongside spinal decompression, mobility and flexibility keeps clients coming back for more.

“I have some old sports injuries and these classes have helped tremendously with that. It allows me to stretch it in different ways that I can’t at home and it's also just refreshing to come into a space that I am able to just feel safe and I can be one thousand percent me,” said Rebecca Hamme, aerial client, HYPE! Studio.

“I feel with the Self Care Sunday you’re working with your mind, [and] your soul, really trying to get that center energy back. Maybe working on a chakra that feels out of place,” said Allison Krout, aerial client, HYPE! Studio.

It's described as a total reset for those who need it.

“We hype you up in many ways here, we hype you up inside, we hype you up outside and body movement, it's important and there are so many ways to move your body, that’s why I like to offer a variety of classes,” Taylor said.

Hammocks and mats are provided, but note that availability can be limited.

Classes are released for the month one to two weeks ahead of time on social media and then bookings are available on the first of the month.