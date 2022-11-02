Open Enrollment Period live for Pennsylvania health insurance

Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvania residents on Tuesday that the 2023 Open Enrollment Period for health insurance is now live.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday the beginning of the Open Enrollment Period for Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace.

Pennie is a portal for Pennsylvanians to apply, compare plans and enroll in health coverage.

The 2023 Open Enrollment Period runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2023.

Dec. 15 is the deadline to select coverage that will begin Jan. 1, 2023. Anyone who enrolls in a plan from Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 will see their coverage start on Feb. 1, 2023.

“Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania thanks to Pennie’s one-stop shop design,” Gov. Wolf said. “Through the online state-based system, Pennsylvanians have instant access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage. They also have access to people who can help them through the process right in their own community. My administration is extremely proud to have signed legislation introducing Pennie in July 2019, with the goal of improving access for Pennsylvanians to secure the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

According to Gov. Wolf, nearly 40% of Pennie customers pay less than $75 a month and nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for financial savings, meaning most are eligible for subsidized monthly premiums on their health insurance.

A recent change in federal policy also allows Pennsylvanians who are covered by a spouse or parent's plan that costs more than 9.2% of their household income to enroll in Pennie. This improves the affordability of health insurance by reducing a person's cost of coverage.