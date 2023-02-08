Frustrations grow over what some say is a lack of mental health funding in state budget

Counties continue to worry about the potential impacts if the budget hold-up continues.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s mental health system is crumbling, as the need for services grows.

“We have wait lists for literally every service we offer," said Annie Strite, mental health administrator for Cumberland and Perry Counties. "We need more individuals to enter this workforce.”

Meanwhile, the state budget remains in a stalemate.

As it stands, $20 million has been allotted for counties’ base funding for mental health services.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) says it’s not nearly enough for a system currently in a $1.2 billion deficit.

“We obviously know that’s not going to happen all at one time but we had hoped for this year to see a pretty significant increase," said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of CCAP.

In addition to that $20 million boost, Governor Shapiro originally proposed directing $100 million in federal funding to support adult mental health services, as well as another $100 million for schools and student mental health needs.

Those two pots became one in the budget wash, with the current plan only directing $100 million toward schools.

“If it goes to the schools, will there be duplicative services offered from the schools so where does that leave the county's children’s services?” said Strite.

House Democrats want to add back the $100 million for adult services but say the GOP-controlled Senate needs to get on board.

“There is no question, the need is massive in both," said Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh). "This isn’t one versus the other, our kids are suffering, adults are suffering. We need to fund both.”

Republican state Senator Scott Martin, who is also chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, provided the following statement to FOX43:

“The need for student mental health support has grown greatly since the pandemic, and we need to find ways to get services to those in need without having to recreate the wheel. Ideally, we want to encourage more partnerships between counties and schools to get help to individuals who can benefit from these services. I also understand the strain the pandemic has placed on the Commonwealth’s adult mental health system and was pleased to advance a $20 million initiative that increases support for counties to provide these services.”

Strite says the discretion in funding doesn’t just impact mental health services. It actually has a trickle-down effect on other services across every county.

“[If we are funded adequately], we will decrease rates of incarceration, decrease rates of homelessness, decrease rates of substance use, decrease children and youth involvement," she said. "Literally our department touches so many other facets of the county.”

Counties continue to worry about the potential impacts if the budget hold-up continues.

“When we saw the impasse back in 2015, that stretched on for months and months and we saw more significant impacts like some programs weren’t able to take on more clients, some people had to go on waiting lists, in severe cases, some services had to close," explained Schaefer.

Governor Shapiro has said he will sign the current budget once it’s approved.

The governor's press secretary provided the following statement to FOX43 on Wednesday:

“Governor Shapiro has long made expanding access to mental health resources a priority – and he will continue to do so for as long as he is Governor.



Investing in mental health is a priority for Republicans and Democrats alike – and Governor Shapiro has heard directly from Pennsylvanians from Westmoreland County to the Lehigh Valley who want their elected leaders to work together to get this done. The Governor knows we must come together to invest in these critically important resources, and he will continue working to secure every dollar possible to invest in Pennsylvanians’ mental health.”