Local health experts weighs in on Monkeypox possibly being considered a "global emergency"

There are no confirmed cases in Central Pennsylvania, and only one confirmed case statewide thus far.

The decision could come as early as today, and local health experts say the World Health Organization is just being cautious.

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. Most human cases have been in Central and West Africa, where the disease is endemic.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed more than 3,300 cases of Monkeypox in 42 countries where the virus hasn't been typically seen.

Dr. John D. Goldman with UPMC in Harrisburg says there has only been one confirmed case in Pennsylvania, and no confirmed cases in Central Pennsylvania.

"I think it's a good idea with any new disease to keep an eye on it, to watch out how it spreads, I just don't think it's going to have the same impact that covid-19 did," he said. "I don't even think it will have the same impact that a typical flu season has. It's a new disease, because it's a new disease, it's kind of scary. On the other hand, I don't think it's going to be a widespread outbreak."

Scientists haven't found any mutations in the virus that suggest it's more transmissible.

Local health experts say they are expecting to see more cases in the next upcoming weeks.