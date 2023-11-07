Keeping kids active during the summer

Dr. Vinitha Moopen with WellSpan Health shared tips on how to fight off summer sluggishness and keep the kids moving.

YORK, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania is deep in the dog days of summer.

It can be hard to motivate kids to get up and move in the heat, especially when sports practices and after school activities are paused for the long vacation.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen with WellSpan Health shared tips on how to fight off summer sluggishness and keep the kids active.

The obvious idea—go outside—is easier said than done when the heat is sweltering. When possible, try to get outdoors early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid peak temperatures between noon and 3 p.m.

The key is to keep kids healthy, hydrated and protected from the sun. Putting a blanket outside in the shade of a tree can be a great way to check off a daily task—such as tummy time for a baby or a snack break for a toddler—while still getting a breath of fresh air. A stroller with a cover can also work well.

"Just to get them attached to the outdoors makes them better environmental stewards growing up, and they have a great time with some fresh air," Dr. Moopen said.

School age kids can be a bit harder to entertain, so Dr. Moopen recommends active plans, such as playdates, pick-up sports or picnics your young one can help pack and set up. As long as it's outdoors, it's fair game.

"Be outside as much as possible," the physician emphasized. "That's decreasing anger, focus issues, depression, anxiety. Studies show that it helps all of these things."

One option that doesn't require parents to come up with their own organic idea is the Get Outdoors (GO!) program, an interactive outdoor scavenger hunt created by WellSpan and local libraries designed to exercise the body and mind.

The scavenger hunt works with participants following written clues from a guidebook called the Friendship Journal to locate hidden wooden connector posts to match this year's theme.

Even if you choose not to participate in an organized activity like GO!, something as simple as visiting a different park than you usually go to can help get the kids excited to move and run around.

"That's one great thing about south central Pennsylvania," Dr. Moopen said. "We have so many trails, we have so many parks, and we need to use that. We need to take advantage of what we have and go outside more so we're not so connected to our electronic devices."

That last bit of advice applies to everyone. Parents, caregivers and older siblings—not just children—need a break from their screens to stay happy and healthy.