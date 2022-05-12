More Americans are skipping doctor appointments because of price concerns, experts say

Inflation has caused prices to skyrocket and that has left many families having to choose whether it is worth stopping by the doctor’s office.

YORK, Pa. — Local healthcare centers like Family First Health say they are seeing fewer patients coming in to get check-ups.

“Their child had an acute issue, they were sick, and they weren’t able to come in for care because they believed that they had to pay the bill and they didn’t have the money to pay the bill," said Casey Fogle, Community Health Program Manager at Family First Health.

“We do have some families that are hesitant to come in due to cost of healthcare," said Fogle.

A Gallup study shows four in 10 Americans in the past six months have delayed or skipped healthcare treatments due to the cost.

“People need to make a decision about putting food on the table, are they paying utility bill. If they have to come say, for a medical appointment, that makes them to take off work, which will be a decrease in income perhaps," said Fogle.

Experts say skipping on your doctor’s appointment can have a detrimental impact on your health.

“They can get sicker right, and that could have them end up in the emergency department," said Fogle.

They want families to know that there are affordable options available for people who cannot afford to get care.

“We’re fortunate to have our slight fee scale, which is a discount on care for anyone. we see everyone regardless on their ability to pay, regardless of if they have insurance or not,” Fogle explained.