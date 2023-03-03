What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Study: FDA approves first at-home test to detect both flu and COVID-19

People will soon be able to self-test for both the flu and COVID-19 in one fell swoop... without leaving their homes.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first over-the-counter home test that can detect both influenza A and B as well as the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to the FDA, using samples from a nasal swab, the Lucira COVID-19 and flu home test provides results in around half an hour. The single-use test does not require a doctor's prescription.

Adults will also be able to take samples from kids 2 years old and older.

The FDA recommends that those who test positive contact their doctor to report the results and receive follow-up care.

Study: Having too little salt can be risky for heart patients

Researchers from Creighton University in Nevada analyzed the data of around 3,500 people with heart failure, conducting studies for 14 years.

They found that participants who consumed less than 2.5 grams of salt a day were 80% more likely to die compared to those whose salt intake was higher.

This does not mean that there aren't benefits to having a low-sodium diet. However, researchers say that people can control their sodium intake by adding more vegetables and fruits to their diet.

Brisk walking can help avoid early death

A new study from the University of Cambridge found 11 minutes of speed walking a day helps prevent certain diseases.

That's just 75 minutes a week.

Scientists say those who walk that amount have a 17% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 7% lower risk of cancer.