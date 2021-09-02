Gov. Tom Wolf signs 13th renewal of state's opioid disaster declaration

The declaration allows the state to loosen regulations and work outside of typical procedures to expedite aid and initiatives to help those suffering from opioid use

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed the 13th renewal of his January 2018 opioid disaster declaration to help the state fight the opioid and heroin epidemic, his administration announced.

The declaration was the first of its kind for a public health emergency in Pennsylvania, and "proved to be an important tool to allow the state to respond quickly, adapt to developing needs, increase access to treatment and save lives," the administration said.

The declaration allows the state to loosen regulations and work outside of typical procedures to expedite aid and initiatives to help those suffering from opioid use disorder and those who work to prevent and treat it, the administration said. It also allows agencies more flexibility to coordinate and share resources to address the changing needs of communities throughout the commonwealth.

“The opioid and heroin epidemic is an ongoing public health crisis, one that requires immense coordination of staff and resources to save lives and promote healing,” Wolf said in a press release. “Public health emergencies like this one are complex disasters that require a concerted, sustained response from the state.

“I am proud of the work done by the Opioid Command Center since 2016. By leveraging the diverse strengths and skillsets brought together by this group, we have been able to make great strides in saving lives and reducing negative outcomes for those suffering with a substance use disorder. The work done by the Opioid Command Center continues to change lives and communities in the commonwealth, and it is only possible because of this disaster declaration.”

Under the disaster declaration, work to address the opioid crisis focuses on three areas: prevention, rescue and treatment.

Efforts over the past several years, working with state agencies, local, regional and federal officials, have resulted in significant action to address the opioid crisis, the Wolf administration said, citing the following examples: