WellSpan Health launches 'Covid Care' to treat Covid-19 'Long Haulers'

YORK, Pa. — “I can’t do anything because immediately I get this fatigue I don’t know what else to do," said Dr. Luminita Tudor, a Pulmonologist at WellSpan Health.

For some people the battle is not over after recovering from Covid-19.

“We have seen those individuals just don’t go back to their lives. they’re still lingering effects of the Covid infection," said Dr. Tudor.

Those people with lingering effects are known as Covid-19 ‘long haulers’.

“People who have persistent symptoms lingering symptoms that are beyond the acute phase," said Dr. Tudor.

It was after hearing the stories of patients still struggling with covid-19 symptoms that WellSpan Health decided to launch a program called ‘Covid care’

“We felt we need a group of people that has this expertise to provide care for these people," said Dr. Tudor.

Wellspan Health is bringing a team from specialties including: Pulmonary Medicine, Cardiology and Behavioral Health.

They say they’ll be able to help treat patients dealing with symptoms like coughing, fatigue and headaches.

“There’s a lot of help out there to just treat each of those symptoms. and this is what we’re trying to do," said Dr. Tudor

Patients can be referred to the program by their primary care physician at least four to eight weeks after their Covid-19 diagnosis.

So far, they’ve seen about 20 people and have about 40-60 referrals waiting to be scheduled in the next few weeks.