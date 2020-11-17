Wellspan Health temporarily suspends visitation at all of its facilities to help slow spread of COVID-19

The healthcare company said Tuesday that some of its hospitals are experiencing their highest patient counts of the pandemic.

Wellspan Health announced Tuesday that all of its central Pennsylvania facilities will temporarily prohibit visitation in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The decision is effective today, the healthcare company said.

The updated visitation policy is available here.

"WellSpan Health is stressing the need for renewed safety efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19, as hospitalization rates increase at each of the health system’s acute care hospitals with some experiencing their highest patient counts of the pandemic," the company said in a press release.

Patients who are experiencing non-emergent health issues are urged to consider seeking care at a convenient WellSpan Urgent Care location, the company said. Patients are also encouraged to use WellSpan Online Urgent Care to be seen quickly and safely, without the need to travel to a care location.

Patients can visit www.WellSpan.org/OUC to get started.

To protect yourself, your family and our communities, Wellspan urges you to remember these simple, effective steps to stay safe and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities:

Limit gathering sizes – even small gatherings carry big risk

Avoid eating or drinking in groups

Follow masking and social distancing guidelines

Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer