Weis Markets to install sneeze guards to protect customers and employees

The sneeze guards will be on all registers, pharmacy counters, and customer service desks

Today, Weis Markets announced it is installing sneeze guards on all registers, pharmacy counters and customer service desks to protect employees and customers.

The company expects them to be up in all stores within 7 days. Personal protective equipment like gloves, reusable face masks, and plastic face shields were also ordered for employees.

“During these challenging times, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our associates and customers. Over the past week, we’ve taken additional steps to provide a safe work and shopping environment,” said Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis.

Other measures the company has taken to minimize contact and increase cleanliness are: