Weis Markets to install sneeze guards to protect customers and employees

Today, Weis Markets announced it is installing sneeze guards on all registers, pharmacy counters and customer service desks to protect employees and customers.
The company expects them to be up in all stores within 7 days. Personal protective equipment like gloves, reusable face masks, and plastic face shields were also ordered for employees.
“During these challenging times, we are working hard to ensure the safety of our associates and customers. Over the past week, we’ve taken additional steps to provide a safe work and shopping environment,” said Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis.
Other measures the company has taken to minimize contact and increase cleanliness are:
- Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open
- Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets
- Social distancing markers
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets
- Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization
- Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items, or pre-wrapping them
- Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options
- Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars
- Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas
- Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags