Weis Markets announces pay raise for its hourly-paid associates

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Weis Markets announced its store-level, hourly paid associates will be paid an additional $2.00 per hour while the company continues to serve communities impacted by COVID-19 containment measures. This temporary increase goes into effect on Sunday, March 22.

In a letter to store-level, hourly paid associates issued on Saturday, company Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis said, “I know how hard it has been to remain in stock on the high-demand products customers are looking for and that serving them during these stressful times isn’t always easy. But we know you’re getting the job done, and many of our customers appreciate your hard work and commitment.”