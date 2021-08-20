Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine available at Sadler Health Center for those that qualify

This decision comes in light of the CDC recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of the COVID vaccine.

Sadler Health Center announced Friday that its facilities in downtown Carlisle and Loysville are administering a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those that qualify.

The center is making this decision in light of the CDC recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Those that qualify for a third dose include: those that have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, those that have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, those that have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system, those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome), those with an advanced or untreated HIV infection, and those in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

To receive a third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Sadler Health Center, you can make an appointment online, call (717) 218-6670, or walk-in Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

The Sadler Health Center is reminding those interested in receiving a third dose at their locations should be at least four weeks past receiving a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, although the latter is the only one being offered at their locations currently.

Also, a third dose of the same mRNA vaccine should be used; in other words, if you received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, you should not schedule an appointment for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine.