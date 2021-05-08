COVID-19 vaccination mandates cause debate

As major corporations and cities move to require vaccinations, people are wondering how many other businesses and cities will follow suit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As major corporations move to require employees to be vaccinated, and New York City moves to require the shot for some indoor activities, people are wondering just how many more businesses and cities will follow suit.

Big businesses, like Walmart and Disney, are mandating the vaccine for some of their employees. Tyson Foods is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by this fall, as well.

The new vaccine requirement in NYC will be phased in over several weeks until enforcement begins in September. People will have to show proof that they've had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is arguably the most aggressive step a city has taken to curb the surge in cases caused by the Delta variant.

Those for vaccination requirements say they've done their part to beat this virus and have gotten vaccinated.

"The last year-and-a-half has been bizarre, it's been a nightmare, and we've had enough of it," Catherine Grahek of Albrightsville said. "So, I'm all for it. I'm happy to show my card anywhere I go."

